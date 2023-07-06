Juventus is currently not in the race to sign exciting 20-year-old forward

Juventus has been consistently linked with a move for Rasmus Hojlund since the previous season, following his impressive performances for Atalanta. The Danish striker has gained recognition as one of Europe’s top forwards and has even drawn comparisons to Erling Haaland.

Anticipating further growth and success from Hojlund in the upcoming campaign, Juventus is keen to have him join their squad. However, they are not the only club interested in securing his services, as several teams both within and outside Italy have shown interest in signing him.

As clubs intensify their pursuit of their transfer targets, it appears likely that the striker will change clubs earlier than initially anticipated. However, according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is currently not in contention for his signature. Their ability to make a move for Hojlund is contingent on them offloading Dusan Vlahovic, another player whose future at the club remains uncertain.

Juve FC Says

Hojlund had a good season and would be an ideal replacement for Vlahovic, but at the moment, it does not seem DV9 will leave us, so there is no need to work on the transfer.

Instead, we need to focus on other targets who we are sure we need and seal deals before pre-season gets serious so our new players will get used to their teammates and prepare together from the start.