Juventus is debating the future of Azzurri striker

Juventus has made the transfer of Moise Kean permanent and the striker now has to prove they made a good investment.

Kean joined them on a two-year loan deal from Everton last season and has been underwhelming for the team so far.

This means the men in black and white have had to be very patient with the Azzurri star as they hope he hits top form.

Although they have only just made his transfer permanent, Kean could still leave Juventus at the end of this season if an offer comes in.

A report on Football Italia reveals the black and whites are currently debating his future and will listen to important offers, with the report adding there might be interest from Turkish clubs soon.

Juve FC Says

Kean has been poor for us since he returned to the club and it only makes sense to hang on to him if he improves.

The striker has spent time outside Serie A and that exposure should help him to become a better player, but it is not working so far.

He has more games this season to prove his worth; if he does not, we must consider his departure in the summer.