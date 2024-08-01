Teun Koopmeiners has agreed to move to Juventus since the end of last season, and the Dutchman is waiting for the Bianconeri to strike an agreement with Atalanta.

La Dea considers him one of the best midfielders in Europe and is asking for around 60 million euros before selling him.

Juve acknowledges that he is a top player, but they are currently not prepared to spend that much money to sign him.

The Bianconeri are currently offering less than the amount La Dea wants, with reports claiming they have sent an offer worth 45 million euros.

Juve will likely make an improved offer in the coming weeks, as they want to end the saga as soon as possible.

A report on Tuttojuve claims the Bianconeri are now pushing to find a middle ground with La Dea, which will involve them improving their offer and Atalanta reducing their demand.

Juve FC Says

We know how valuable Koopmeiners is to Atalanta and he will not push through a move if we do not find an agreement.

For one of the best midfielders in Europe and a Europa League winner, we certainly need to offer more money to make Atalanta sell him to us this summer.