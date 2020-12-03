Juventus is desperate to land midfielder in January, but he is thinking differently

Manuel Locatelli has emerged as one of Juventus’ top transfer target in recent weeks and the Bianconeri cannot wait to land him.

The former Milan man has emerged as one of the best performing players in the Italian top flight with Sassuolo, and that has seen him attract the attention of several top sides.

Canale Sassuolo via Tuttomercatoweb claims that Juventus is so keen to have him in their team that they would like to seal the deal by the next transfer window.

However, the midfielder isn’t interested in making a mid-season move and that means Juventus will likely have to wait until the summer.

It says that the midfielder doesn’t want to lose his current starting position which will happen if he moves to Turin, and he also has a good relationship with his manager, Roberto De Zerbi.

Being a former midfielder, Andrea Pirlo knows a good one when he sees one and the Juventus manager has identified Locatelli as a player that he needs in his team.

With Juventus still having to put up with Sami Khedira, a summer move might also be best for them because the German’s departure will free up funds for them to reinvest in the transfer market.