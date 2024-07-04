Juventus is working around the clock to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season, and several players have been linked to a move to the Allianz Stadium.

Thiago Motta is certain of the players he needs to add to his squad to make it better, and the new Bianconeri gaffer is working on some of those profiles.

Juve has already signed Douglas Luiz and is working on deals for Khephren Thuram and Teun Koopmeiners.

The Bianconeri are also expected to sign at least one defender soon. However, the men in black and white are eager to offload some deadwood.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve is desperate for three experienced players to leave because they are no longer part of their project.

The report claims the Bianconeri are looking to offload Weston McKennie, Arkadiusz Milik, and Filip Kostić, and they have been eagerly waiting for offers for their signatures.

In the coming weeks, Juve expects these players to leave and has placed a valuation on each one.

Juve FC Says

Having a good squad is important, but a large group could pose a problem for the manager.

If Thiago Motta does not need them on his team, we must try to offload them as soon as possible.