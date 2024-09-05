Juventus had to sell Federico Chiesa to Liverpool for far less than his market value during the last transfer window, and the club could face a similar situation next summer with Dusan Vlahovic.

Two seasons before Chiesa’s contract expired, Juve tried but failed to secure a new deal with him.

A year later, with no agreement in sight, they opted to shop him around to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Liverpool eventually snapped up the winger for less than €15 million, a surprising fee for a 26-year-old who had won Euro 2020.

Now, Vlahovic is entering the final two years of his contract, and Juve risks finding themselves in the same predicament by next summer.

The Serbian remains a key player for the Bianconeri, but he may need to make compromises to stay at the club.

Juventus cannot afford his current wage of over €10 million per season, meaning a new deal could come with a significant pay cut.

However, the Bianconeri are eager to reach an agreement with his representatives soon, with a report from Calciomercato suggesting they want to avoid a repeat of the Federico Chiesa situation.

Juve FC Says

We need to sort out Vlahovic’s future soon because the striker will certainly leave if we do not offer him a new contract.