Juventus is optimistic about adding Paul Pogba to their squad by the end of this season as he nears becoming a free agent.

The Frenchman played for the club between 2012 and 2016 before returning to Manchester United for a world-record fee.

He has now decided to leave the English club again, and Juve is keen to reunite him with Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri manager has told the club he wants more experienced players in his squad, and the 29-year-old fits that description perfectly.

Football Italia claims Juve is offering him a deal worth 10m euros net per season. It is smaller than what he would make if he renewed his United deal, but the Bianconeri are making him one of their top earners with that offer.

He has not accepted it yet, but the report says both parties are optimistic that an agreement would eventually be reached.

Juve FC Says

Pogba was one of our biggest players during his first stint at the club, and it would be great to bring him back to the Allianz Stadium.

However, we need to add him to the group on a deal that makes financial sense to us.