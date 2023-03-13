Juventus is expected to recover Di Maria for the game against Freiburg

Juventus could not call on Angel di Maria, Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa for their game against Sampdoria last night.

These three men are key parts of the team and would have made a telling contribution if they played.

Thankfully, the black and whites won the fixture and will now look to earn another win when they face Freiburg this week.

Paul Pogba is certain to miss the match against the Germans, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb says the black and whites could recover Di Maria for the fixture.

Chiesa is to be evaluated daily, suggesting that Juve will decide on his participation in the game day by day.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been our star man in the Europa League so far and we need him in every game to win.

The Argentinian loves European competition and it would be no surprise if he was the Man of the Match in Germany again.

Resting him for the game against Sampdoria was smart.

If Chiesa recovers and we field them in a front-three alongside Dusan Vlahovic, our chance of winning improves.

But that does not mean we should underestimate Freiburg because they could upset us if we do not show them enough respect.