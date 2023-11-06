Juventus could not complete the transfer of Domenico Berardi in the last transfer window, but the Bianconeri are still very interested in the Sassuolo attacker.

Berardi has been a long-term target for Juventus, and he also wishes to make the move to Turin at this stage of his career.

While Juventus wanted to secure the transfer in the last transfer window, they ran out of time, and Berardi remained with Sassuolo.

It was expected that Juventus would wait until the end of the season to try again, but a report on Football Italia suggests that the Bianconeri could return to add him to their squad in January.

The report indicates that Juventus is still working on the deal, and if they believe he will be a valuable addition in the second half of the season, they may bring him in during the January transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Berardi is one of the most effective players in Serie A and has been consistently good for several seasons.

The Euro 2020 winner will add goals and assists to our game if we bring him to the Allianz Stadium.

However, he will not be cheap and we may have to bank on our good relationship with Sassuolo to close the deal.