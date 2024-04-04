Juventus risks further upsetting Aurelio de Laurentiis as the Bianconeri target two players from Napoli.

Juve lured the Partenopei’s sporting director to Turin over the summer, as Cristiano Giuntoli made the move.

This action irked the Napoli supremo, who still regrets not realising Giuntoli’s allegiance to Juventus.

Napoli has frequently rejected Juventus’ requests to sign their players, and those who have made the switch, such as Gonzalo Higuain, have done so at the expense of their Napoli legacy.

However, this won’t deter Juventus from considering Napoli players, especially with Giuntoli now in their ranks as sporting director.

Journalist Emanuele Cammaroto has now disclosed that the Bianconeri are eyeing two Napoli stars.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Giuntoli wants to understand the situation of two Napoli players: one is Giacomo Raspadori, on whom he would like to do leverage on ADL’s unwillingness to negotiate with Inter after the Juan Jesus case, the other is Alessandro Zanoli, an obsession of the former Azzurri manager.”

Juve FC Says

We will always shop at Napoli no matter how much it angers them, and the worst that can happen is for them to turn down our request.

However, if the player has a release clause, we will certainly trigger it and add him to our group.