Timo Werner is reportedly catching the attention of Juventus as he struggles to find relevance at RB Leipzig.

The German forward has not received the recognition he desires since returning to Leipzig from Chelsea and is seeking a move away from the club. Leipzig is now open to selling him during the January transfer window.

This development is seen as positive news for Juventus, and according to Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri are exploring the possibility of striking a deal for Werner in the winter transfer window.

Werner’s initial stint at Leipzig was highly successful, establishing him as one of the best strikers in Europe. However, his recent return for the club has been less impressive, prompting him to seek a change of scenery to rediscover his top form.

Juventus could offer Werner the opportunity to rejuvenate his career, and he may relish the chance to test himself at another top club and a different country.

Juve FC Says

This is one of the transfer rumours no Juventus fan would be happy about because we are too big to keep signing flops.

Werner has simply not been good enough in the last few seasons and why should we bring him to Turin in terrible form?

We need players who are doing well at their present club, and we currently have more than enough strikers on our team.