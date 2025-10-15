Juventus have shown a clear interest in signing Endrick and may pursue a loan move for the Brazilian in January, with Real Madrid reportedly open to the possibility. Injuries have severely limited Endrick’s opportunities this season, preventing him from demonstrating his abilities to manager Xabi Alonso. In his absence, Real Madrid have coped effectively, with Kylian Mbappe leading the attack and Gonzalo García operating as the second-choice striker. This situation has restricted Endrick’s chances of playing regularly, leaving Juventus to explore a potential move to provide him with valuable game time.

Juventus’ Interest and Real Madrid’s Flexibility

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus are actively monitoring Endrick’s situation and are prepared to make an approach when the January transfer window opens in over two months. Real Madrid is reportedly open to allowing the young forward to leave temporarily to gain regular first-team experience and continue his development. For Juventus, the challenge will be to convince Madrid that Endrick will not merely sit on the bench at the Allianz Stadium. The Spanish side will only sanction a temporary move if they are satisfied that the player will be given the opportunity to feature consistently and develop further in competitive matches.

Getty Images

Opportunities and Challenges at Juventus

Juventus currently possess several established attackers in its squad, which means the club must carefully plan how Endrick would be integrated into the team. It will be crucial to demonstrate that there is a defined pathway for him to earn playing time rather than being limited to sporadic appearances. Juventus must provide assurances that he will be trusted to contribute meaningfully in matches and that the coaching staff have a strategy to ensure his talents are utilised effectively.

If the loan move materialises, it would represent an opportunity for both parties. Endrick would gain valuable experience in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues, allowing him to continue his adaptation to senior football and showcase his talent on a prominent stage. For Juventus, the addition of a young, highly regarded attacker would strengthen their squad depth and provide additional options in the attacking third.