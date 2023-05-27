Juventus is eyeing a Marseille director as an alternative to Giuntoli

In recent weeks, there have been rumours linking Marseille manager Igor Tudor with a potential move to Juventus as a replacement for Max Allegri, whose position at the club is uncertain.

Given the likelihood of Allegri’s departure, Juventus finds itself in need of a new manager, and Tudor could be a serious contender for the role, considering the limited pool of available managerial talent.

However, Juventus is not only eyeing Tudor but also reportedly targeting Marseille’s director, Pablo Longoria, as per a new report on Tuttomercatoweb. The club is in search of a new sporting director, with their primary choice being Napoli’s Cristiano Giuntoli. However, appointing Giuntoli may prove challenging as he is still under contract with Napoli.

As a result, Juventus is exploring alternative options to lead their team, and they view Longoria as a candidate equally qualified for the position.

It remains to be seen how the managerial and sporting director positions at Juventus will unfold at the end of this season, as the club continues its search for suitable candidates.

Juve FC Says

Longoria had done a good job at OM in France, but they are yet to stop PSG from winning the league, which is the only difference he can make in that league.

A move to Turin would be exciting, but we need a more experienced director, which makes Giuntoli the best candidate.