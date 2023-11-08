Juventus has been linked with an interest in Sergi Roberto as he approaches the end of his tenure as a Barcelona player.

The defender has been in excellent form over the past few seasons and has been one of the standout players at the club during the prime of his career.

Roberto has fallen out of favour at Barcelona for some time and was expected to leave the club in the last summer transfer window. However, he chose to stay and is likely to part ways with them next year when he becomes a free agent.

Juve is looking to bolster their squad, and they view the experienced player as someone who could bring value to their team.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, it’s unlikely that Roberto will be offered a new contract at Camp Nou, and he is expected to depart La Liga. Juventus is now working to see if they can persuade him to join them as a free agent at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Sergi Roberto has been on the European football scene for a long time and might offer us a lot of value.

The defender is a top professional and we could get around two seasons of good football performance from him before he retires.