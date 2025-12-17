Juventus is planning to strengthen its midfield next month as the club looks to add depth and quality to that area of the squad. While the Bianconeri already possess a strong group of players, there is a clear desire within the club to work with a broader range of options. Luciano Spalletti believes the midfield can reach a higher level, and this assessment has prompted internal discussions about reinforcements.

Spalletti Seeking Greater Midfield Support

Spalletti continues to work closely with the midfielders currently at his disposal, focusing on improving balance, control and consistency. However, he has identified certain limitations that have affected Juventus in recent matches. These shortcomings have reinforced the view that additional support is required if the team is to progress further. The club hierarchy is aware of the situation and is keen to back the manager while there is still time to positively influence the season. Juventus understands that providing Spalletti with the right tools could be crucial in achieving their objectives over the coming weeks.

Pierre Emile Hojbjerg has emerged as Spalletti’s preferred option to reinforce the midfield. The manager sees the Dane as a player who could immediately improve the team’s stability and experience in the centre of the pitch. Juventus has explored the possibility of securing his services, with hopes of arranging an initial loan move. However, progress on that front appears complicated, as Olympique Marseille is reportedly reluctant to allow the midfielder to leave next month. This resistance has forced Juventus to reassess its options and widen the search for alternatives.

(Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Andrey Santos Emerges as Alternative Option

As a result, Juventus is now considering other targets and has turned its attention to Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos. The young player has found opportunities limited in West London and could benefit from a move that offers more regular playing time. Juventus believes it could provide that platform, potentially helping Santos develop while also strengthening its own squad.

According to Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri see Santos as a realistic and appealing option should a deal for Hojbjerg fail to materialise. With the new year approaching, Juventus is expected to remain active as it works to address midfield concerns and support Spalletti’s ambitions for the team.