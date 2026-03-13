Juventus had Randal Kolo Muani on their books on loan from PSG during the second half of last season, and the French forward made a positive impression during his time with the club.

The Bianconeri were pleased with his contribution and attempted to bring him back for the current campaign. However, an agreement between the two clubs could not be reached, which resulted in Kolo Muani joining Tottenham on loan in the Premier League instead.

Juventus even attempted to interrupt that loan deal during the January transfer window in an effort to sign him, but the plan did not succeed. Reports have since suggested that Juve could return with another attempt to secure his services during the summer.

Juventus explore alternative option

While Kolo Muani remains a player admired in Turin, Juventus have also been linked with another forward currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri are now considering a move for Gonçalo Ramos as they evaluate their attacking options ahead of the next transfer window.

The Portuguese striker has found opportunities limited in Paris due to the abundance of attacking talent within the PSG squad. As a result, his playing time has been restricted despite his reputation as a capable goalscorer.

This situation has reportedly made PSG open to the possibility of allowing him to leave if a suitable offer arrives.

Salary makes deal more realistic

For Juventus, a potential move for Ramos could make financial sense under the club’s current wage structure.

The report indicates that the striker earns a net salary of around €5 million per season. That figure sits just below the salary cap implemented by Juventus this season as part of their efforts to maintain a controlled wage bill.

Because of this, Ramos could represent a more realistic option compared to other high-profile targets.

While Kolo Muani remains a player the club admire, Juventus may ultimately decide that pursuing Ramos is the more practical solution. If that proves to be the case, the Bianconeri could shift their focus entirely towards signing the Portuguese forward rather than renewing their efforts to bring Kolo Muani back to Turin.