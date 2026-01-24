Juventus have been linked with a potential move for Toulouse attacking midfielder Yann Gboho as they continue their search for an additional option in that role during the current transfer window. The club are keen to strengthen their attacking midfield area and add depth to a position that has carried significant responsibility this season.

Kenan Yildiz has emerged as one of Juventus’ most important attacking players, consistently delivering when called upon. However, the club are conscious of the workload placed on him and is eager to reduce the burden by bringing in another creative presence. This desire has driven Juventus to explore several options in recent weeks as they assess the best fit for their squad.

Expanding the shortlist of targets

Juventus have already been linked with several attacking midfielders, including Federico Chiesa and Daniel Maldini, with many supporters expecting one of those moves to materialise. Despite that, the club’s shortlist continues to grow as they evaluate further possibilities. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are now showing interest in Toulouse midfielder Yann Gboho.

The 25-year-old has reportedly been on Juventus’ radar for some time. Damien Comolli is said to know the player well, which has contributed to the club’s belief that Gboho could adapt effectively to their system. Juventus view him as a potentially valuable addition who could provide creativity and support in the final third.

Toulouse’s stance and potential outcome

While Juventus may be encouraged by its long-standing interest, Toulouse is unlikely to be an eager seller. Gboho has been one of their most important contributors this term, and his influence has made him a key figure in their squad. Losing him midway through the season would represent a significant setback for the Ligue 1 side.

That said, the situation could change if Juventus are prepared to meet Toulouse’s valuation. As is often the case in the transfer market, a suitable offer may prove difficult to refuse. Should Juventus decide to push forward with their interest, negotiations could develop quickly.

Over the coming weeks, attention will focus on whether Juventus formalise their interest and if Toulouse is willing to enter discussions, making this a situation worth monitoring closely.