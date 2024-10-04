Juventus has been linked with a move for Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho, and the player is reportedly open to changing clubs.

The attacker is one of the standout talents in Erik Ten Hag’s squad, but the team has struggled to achieve consistent results.

Although Ten Hag is under pressure, he may remain in charge, and Garnacho feels he is not receiving the recognition he deserves at the Premier League club.

This has led him to consider leaving, and a report from Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Juventus is one of the clubs monitoring his situation.

The Bianconeri already have a strong squad but are always looking to strengthen further, and they may feel that passing up on a top talent like Garnacho would be a missed opportunity.

Manchester United, however, would be reluctant to sell such a key player, with the report suggesting they value him at around €60 million.

If Juventus wants to get their attention, they would likely need to make an offer in that range to be taken seriously by the Red Devils.

Juve FC Says

If we add Garnacho to our squad, he will be an exciting attacker who will add more flair and technicality to our game.

However, he is not cheap, and we must be sure we need him before splashing that amount on the Argentinian.