Xaver Schlager is set to become a free agent at RB Leipzig at the end of the current season unless he decides to extend his contract with the Bundesliga club. As one of Leipzig’s most influential and consistent performers, the club is keen to avoid losing him and has already entered discussions in an effort to secure his long-term future. Despite those talks, no agreement has yet been reached, which has inevitably drawn interest from elsewhere.

Juventus Monitoring Contract Situation

From next month, Schlager will be permitted to hold talks with foreign clubs, and this development has reportedly placed Juventus on alert. The Bianconeri are operating within clear financial limits and are therefore attentive to opportunities that allow them to strengthen the squad without significant transfer expenditure. Targeting high-quality players available on free transfers has become an important part of their recruitment strategy, and Schlager fits that profile well.

Over the past few seasons, the midfielder has established himself as one of the standout performers in the Bundesliga. His influence has been central to Leipzig’s rise and consistency, helping the club confirm its status as one of the strongest teams in Germany. His performances have combined tactical intelligence, energy and reliability, qualities that would be highly valued in Turin. While Leipzig would prefer to retain his services, the absence of a signed extension suggests that Schlager may be weighing up his options carefully.

(Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

Potential Free Transfer Appeal

Juventus is believed to be seriously considering a move, attracted by both the player’s quality and the possibility of completing the transfer without paying a fee. This interest has been reported according to Il Bianconero, which claims that the Italian club views Schlager as a realistic and appealing target. For Juventus, securing an established midfielder without a transfer cost would represent a significant piece of business, particularly given their budgetary constraints.

Although Schlager has shown an openness to remaining at Leipzig, the opportunity to compete at one of the world’s most prestigious clubs could prove tempting. With his contract situation unresolved and Juventus monitoring developments closely, a move remains a genuine possibility as the season progresses.