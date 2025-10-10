Mike Maignan is reportedly set to depart AC Milan as a free agent when his current contract concludes at the end of this season, and Juventus is among the clubs expressing strong interest in securing his signature. The French goalkeeper has established himself as one of Europe’s top performers in recent years, consistently demonstrating exceptional reflexes, composure, and leadership from the back. The Bianconeri have been monitoring his situation closely, viewing him as a potential upgrade in a key position.

Juventus’ Goalkeeping Situation

Juventus strengthened their goalkeeping department last season with the acquisition of Michele Di Gregorio, who has since been the first-choice option. Despite his solid displays, doubts remain regarding his ability to maintain elite-level performances in the long term. According to Calciomercato, the club’s hierarchy believes there may be room for improvement and considers Maignan to be a superior choice, given his experience and track record at the highest level of competition.

AC Milan, meanwhile, appears to have accepted that retaining Maignan may no longer be possible. Negotiations over a contract renewal have reportedly stalled, and the player’s future now seems destined to lie elsewhere. The Rossoneri are said to have reluctantly resigned themselves to losing a key figure, especially after coming close to selling him to Chelsea during the summer transfer window. The Premier League side remains interested, but Juventus intends to present serious competition in the race for his services.

(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Strategy and the Growth Decree Advantage

The Bianconeri continue to show ambition in rebuilding their squad, with an emphasis on both quality and financial efficiency. Juventus is keen to capitalise on Maignan’s contractual situation, viewing it as a rare opportunity to sign a world-class goalkeeper without paying a transfer fee. The club believes that adding Maignan would significantly strengthen their defensive foundation and provide invaluable experience in crucial matches, both domestically and in Europe.

Furthermore, Juventus could benefit from Italy’s growth decree, which offers tax advantages to clubs signing players from abroad. This financial mechanism would enable them to present an attractive offer to Maignan while maintaining a sustainable wage structure. Such a move aligns with Juventus’ broader strategy of combining sporting competitiveness with fiscal responsibility.