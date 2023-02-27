Juventus is eyeing Teun Koopmeiners but Atalanta wants a lot of money

Juventus has been watching Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners and they could get serious about his signature in the summer, but it would be challenging for them to pull it off.

The Dutchman has been one of the finest midfielders in Serie A since he moved to Bergamo in 2021 and continues to develop well under Gian Piero Gasperini.

Juve is thinking about adding him to their squad and they could approach La Dea at the end of the season.

However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals the Bergamo side will ask for at least 50m euros to discuss business.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners has been in fine form since he moved to Serie A and seems ripe enough to join a top club like Juve.

However, 50m euros is too much for him and we will not spend that much to add him to our squad.

Several other clubs want him and might even drive his asking price up, but he is not worth that amount or more.

The likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli are emerging as top new midfielders for us now. We do not have to spend that much money on a player to compete with them.