Manchester United is seeking to offload some surplus players, and Juventus is reportedly interested in bolstering their squad with these potential additions.

The Bianconeri are actively working to enhance their options and recognise that players from a top club like Manchester United bring quality to their team.

Given that not all players at Old Trafford have met expectations, United is expected to make these players available for transfer in the upcoming windows. Several European clubs are likely to vie for their signatures, and Juventus has reportedly expressed interest in at least three players.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is keen on signing Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek, and Jadon Sancho. These three players have fallen out of favour at the Premier League club and are anticipated to depart either in the January transfer window or the summer.

Juve FC Says

Signing unwanted players from United does not read well. We should have a very high standard and players who cannot deliver for them should also not be good enough for us.

We understand that the quality of the Premier League is better than Serie A, but we have to target players who are regulars at their present homes.

This way, we will sign individuals who will do a good job for us and can deliver top performances.