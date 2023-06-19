Juventus is eyeing two other Empoli players apart from Parisi

Juventus has set its sights on talented players from Empoli, recognising the club as one of the premier talent developers in Italy at present.

Juventus has a history of targeting players from other teams in Serie A, and their current focus is on young and promising talents. Among those catching their attention is Fabio Parisi, although he is not the sole player from Empoli on their radar.

Empoli has established itself as an attractive destination for players seeking to develop their technical skills, making it an enticing hunting ground for top clubs in Italy.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, Juventus is also interested in Guglielmo Vicario, a goalkeeper seen as a potential replacement for their current number one. Additionally, they have their eye on Jacopo Fazzini, considered one of the most promising young midfielders in Italy. Juventus believes Fazzini could thrive in their team, showcasing his talent and potential at a higher level.

Juve FC Says

These players have done well in Serie A, which means they will hardly struggle on our books, but we must be sure they have the right mindset to do well at a big club.

Players often struggle when they make the step up and we must be sure that won’t be the case for these before pulling off the transfers.