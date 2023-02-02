Juventus is facing a fight to keep hold of Vlahovic

Juventus has one of the best strikers in the world in Dusan Vlahovic and, naturally, many clubs will want to add the Serbian to their group as well.

The 23-year-old was in terrific form at Fiorentina before the Bianconeri added him to their squad and now Max Allegri’s men are facing a fight to keep him.

The black and whites beat the likes of Arsenal to sign him and the Serbian has been enjoying life in Turin.

But this is one of the worst periods in Juventus’ history and the Bianconeri have just been docked 15 league points.

This means it could require a miracle for them to make the European places at the end of this term and they might cash in on some key men.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve will sell Vlahovic for 90m euros and the Bianconeri will not lack a buyer because several European sides are preparing to swoop on the frontman.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the most attractive players in the world and we should be prepared for many clubs to be interested in buying him.

If we do not make the European places, selling him will help us with much-needed finances, but if we do, we must be prepared to keep him in the group.