Much discussion has surrounded the future of Dusan Vlahovic, as the Serbian striker approaches the final stages of his contract at Juventus. The Bianconeri appear to have accepted that retaining him beyond this season may not be possible, leaving Vlahovic to focus on finishing the campaign strongly. His performances in the remaining fixtures will be crucial, both for Juventus and for attracting interest from clubs capable of offering a significant contract, allowing him to continue his career at a high level.

Vlahovic and Juventus’ Contract Challenges

Vlahovic has delivered notable performances this season, yet it is disappointing for Juventus that he may depart without a transfer fee, especially considering the investment the club has made in securing his services. However, he is not the only player whose contract is set to expire, and the club is facing a broader challenge in managing multiple departures. Juventus is reportedly preparing for an exodus of several first-team players at the end of the campaign, which could have significant implications for squad stability and performance.

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus are set to lose Vlahovic, Weston McKennie, Filip Kostic, Daniele Rugani, and Carlo Pinsoglio when their contracts expire. These individuals are all members of the first-team squad, and some, including McKennie, have been key contributors throughout the season. Despite their importance, the club has made little progress in negotiating new deals, raising concerns about the ability to retain experienced talent and maintain continuity within the squad.

Weston McKennie (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Implications for the Club

The potential departure of multiple players represents both a challenge and an opportunity for Juventus. While losing high-quality performers may weaken the squad in the short term, it also allows the club to reconsider its strategy, refresh the roster, and invest in new signings to address gaps. The focus will now be on making the most of the remaining months of the season, ensuring that the squad continues to compete effectively, and preparing for a summer in which significant changes could reshape the team.

Juventus will need to balance maintaining performance levels on the pitch with managing the uncertainty surrounding contract renewals. For players like Vlahovic and McKennie, strong finishes to the season are essential for their own careers, while Juventus must consider long-term squad planning to avoid a prolonged period of instability following these departures.