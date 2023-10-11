Jadon Sancho’s departure from Manchester United during the January transfer window is widely anticipated, with Juventus showing interest in the English winger.

Reports suggest that Juventus may consider adding Sancho to their squad if United agrees to subsidise a substantial portion of his wages.

Sancho had earned a reputation as one of the world’s top talents during his time at Borussia Dortmund, which prompted United to make a significant investment to take him to England. However, his time in the Premier League has been marked by a struggle to make a meaningful impact, leading to frustration within the club.

A noteworthy incident in which Sancho replied to his manager’s comments in a press conference led to Erik Ten Hag excluding him from the United first team. It appears that as long as Ten Hag remains the club’s manager, Sancho’s prospects at United are limited, and Juventus has emerged as a potential destination.

Nonetheless, a report on Tuttojuve suggests that Juventus is not the sole club vying for Sancho’s signature. Borussia Dortmund, his former club, is also considering a return for the player. Both clubs are reportedly open to signing him on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

Sancho is a very talented player and someone we could make good use of if we add him to our group.

But he earns a lot of money and even half his salary would still be huge for us to pay.