Juventus has identified Martin Zubimendi as one of the players they want to add to their squad at the end of this season.

If things go according to plan, the Bianconeri could completely overhaul their team before next season, and we expect them to sign at least one new midfielder.

Zubimendi looks set to leave Real Sociedad. He has been too good to be ignored by the top European clubs.

The midfielder has been fantastic for them in the last two seasons, attracting interest from several top European clubs.

His performances for the Spanish team helped them qualify for the last Champions League campaign, and they made it to the knockout stages.

Juve will benefit from having such a top player in their squad, but a report on Tuttojuve reveals that the Bianconeri are facing competition from Barcelona for his signature.

The report claims that the Catalans are also keen on signing the Spaniard and are prepared to battle Juve until the end to do so.

Juve FC Says

Zubimendi is a top player, so he would certainly have a lot of suitors looking to add him to their squad.

He has to decide where he wants to play next, and hopefully, he will choose to join us if we can afford him.