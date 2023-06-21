Juventus is facing competition from top European clubs for Argentinian talent

Juventus is reportedly targeting Gianluca Prestianni, a talented Italian-Argentinian player, as they persist in strengthening their squad.

In recent transfer windows, the Bianconeri have focused on incorporating young players into their team. They aim to continually supplement their senior squad with talents from their Next Gen side.

The latest player attracting their attention is Prestianni, who currently plays for Velez Sarsfield and is regarded as one of the most promising young talents in Argentina.

While Juventus has expressed interest in Prestianni, they face competition from other top clubs, including Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Barcelona, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb. These clubs are also vying for the signature of the 17-year-old prodigy.

Juve FC Says

There are so many top talents in Argentina now, but other European clubs are also paying close attention to players in that market.

Prestianni is one top talent we will see in Europe soon and it would be great if the youngster is on our books.

However, we must show we deserve him more than the other clubs looking to add him to their squad.

If he joins us now, he will be sent to the Next Gen team to keep developing, so if another suitor offers him first-team football, he might join them.