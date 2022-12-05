Juventus is facing increasing competition for Thomas Meunier

Juventus wants to add Thomas Meunier to their squad, but they face an uphill task in their bid to make him one of their squad members.

Max Allegri’s men have remained one of the top sides in Serie A and they hit top form just before the World Cup break.

Their intention is to continue to do well now and in the future, which will require them adding more quality players to their squad.

In their bid to bolster their full-back spots, several players have been added to their shopping list in the last few months.

One of them is Meunier, but a report on Calciomercato reveals it will be difficult for them to buy the Belgian from Borussia Dortmund.

This is because several other clubs have identified him as a player they need in their squad.

It claims the likes of AC Milan, Barcelona, Tottenham, Cheslea, and Manchester United are also in the running for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Meunier is accomplished in European football, so it is hardly a surprise that these clubs want to add him to their squad.

However, it means it will be harder for us to win the race for his signature and we must be prepared to fight hard to see off his other suitors.