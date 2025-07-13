Granit Xhaka has emerged as one of the finest midfielders in Europe for some time after moving to Bayer Leverkusen and leading them to win a Bundesliga crown.

Xhaka was struggling to make an impact at Arsenal, but he transformed his career when he moved to Leverkusen. His performances in the German top flight have shown significant improvement, and he has become a key figure in Bayer’s midfield. His leadership and consistency have helped him regain recognition at the highest level, and he is now being monitored by major clubs in Europe once again.

After two seasons at the German club, he is now looking to leave, and Juventus wants to add him to their squad. The Italian giants are in the market for experienced players, and Xhaka appears to be one of their main targets. They are eager to bring in reinforcements in midfield as they seek to return to competing at the top level both domestically and in Europe.

Juventus Face Competition for Xhaka

Xhaka would be a good experienced player for Juve to add to their squad, and the Bianconeri are working as hard as they can to make that happen.

Juve needs to bolster their squad, and they see Xhaka as a player who can make them stronger, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri is facing competition from Inter Milan for his signature. Both clubs are expected to engage in discussions soon, and the outcome may depend on who makes the most convincing offer to Bayer Leverkusen and the player himself.

The Swiss midfielder will be looking to ensure that he sorts out his future as soon as possible, and Juve could make Bayer sell him, but Inter’s interest will likely impact the final sale price. Bayer Leverkusen may benefit from the increased attention, as it gives them greater leverage in any negotiations.

Swift Action May Be Key to Securing Deal

It would be nice to have Xhaka in our squad because he is a very experienced player who can make a real impact on our team.

But Inter’s interest will make it harder for us to win him over, so we must act fast if we want to.

If Juventus are serious about signing Xhaka, it will need to move quickly. Waiting too long could allow Inter Milan to gain the upper hand in negotiations. With both clubs now reportedly interested, the situation could develop rapidly. Xhaka’s future remains uncertain, but what is clear is that his performances have made him one of the most sought-after midfielders currently available on the market.