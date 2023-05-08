Juventus is facing more competition in the race for Verratti

Marco Verratti is reportedly unhappy at PSG and wants to leave them at the end of this season, which has opened the door for Juventus to add him to their squad.

The midfielder is one of the finest Italian players abroad and hasn’t played in the country’s top flight.

He has been the lynchpin of the PSG midfield for several seasons and Italy’s most important midfielder in international football.

This means the Azzurri star can perform well at most of the clubs in the country and Juve had faced competition from Inter Milan.

However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals Real Madrid and AC Milan are now chasing him.

They have just been alerted to the possibility of him changing clubs and wish to add him to their squad as soon as they can.

Juve FC Says

Verratti is one of the best midfielders in the world, so it is not a surprise that several clubs want to add him to their squad.

The midfielder has proven to be one of the best in the business and might be the perfect replacement for Adrien Rabiot, who seems set to change clubs when this campaign finishes.