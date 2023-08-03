Nicolo Zaniolo has been a long-term target for Juventus, and it appears that this summer might finally see him joining the club. The Italian midfielder currently plays for Galatasaray in Turkey, but he has openly expressed his desire to wear the Juventus shirt.

However, Juventus’ transfer activity has been restricted this window due to financial constraints, requiring them to offload some players before making new signings. As a result, they haven’t been able to make a move for Zaniolo yet, leaving an opportunity for other clubs to pursue him.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Aston Villa, Bayer Leverkusen, and Barcelona have emerged as potential suitors for the Azzurri star. These clubs have been impressed by Zaniolo’s performances so far and believe he would be a valuable addition to their squads.

As Juventus faces challenges in acquiring the player they desire, the interest from these other clubs could lead to Zaniolo making a move to one of them, potentially opening up new opportunities for his career.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is a top talent, which means other clubs are watching to see how he fits into their side.

As he shines in Turkiye, he would attract the interest of more clubs, so we must act fast if we seriously want to add him to our squad.

But we have other financial problems and may be unable to compete for his signature in this campaign.