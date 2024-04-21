Juventus are still pursuing Lazar Samardzic and could add him to their squad in the summer.

The Bianconeri have been tracking the Serbian midfielder since last season, which was arguably the best of his career.

Several top clubs were interested in signing him, and he was close to joining Inter Milan. The Milan club had agreed on a fee with Udinese and personal terms with Samardzic, with some reports even suggesting that he had already undergone a medical.

However, the move fell through, and he returned to Udinese, where he struggled to replicate the form he had shown the previous season.

Despite this, Juventus remain interested in signing him. Reports from Calciomercato suggest that Juventus are now the only Italian club in the running for his signature.

If Samardzic wishes to stay in Serie A, Juventus already have a significant advantage over other clubs from outside Italy who are interested in signing him.

Juve FC Says

Samardzic has been one of the finest midfielders in Serie A in the last two seasons and deserves to play for a bigger club.

It was a surprise that his move to Inter Milan broke down, but that could be a good thing for us and we need to act fast to sign him.