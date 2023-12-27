Rayan Cherki is set to leave Lyon at the end of the season as his contract with the French club expires, and several top clubs in Europe, including Juventus, are interested in the young talent.

Having made his debut for Lyon as a teenager, Cherki has attracted attention from clubs across the continent due to his promising development. Lyon’s struggles in the current season, coupled with the possibility of relegation, create an unfavourable situation for Cherki to stay at the club.

Juventus is keen to secure his services, but they face stiff competition for his signature. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus must outmanoeuvre Napoli, Manchester United, and Tottenham, all vying for the opportunity to sign Cherki.

Juve FC Says

Cherki has been one of the finest youngsters in Europe over the years and will want to continue his development at a top club like ours.

But he will struggle to play immediately after he makes the move, considering that several players are ahead of him on the pecking order already.

If he joins us, he must be prepared to work his way into the first team, which will be far from easy.