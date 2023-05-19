Juventus is facing Premier League competition for Frattesi

Juventus faces increasing competition in the race to sign Davide Frattesi as the midfielder nears the end of his time at Sassuolo.

Although he has a long contract with the Black and Greens, he is expected to be sold at the end of this campaign.

The Bianconeri want to win the race for his signature and are working to seal the deal, but Frattesi is a player in demand.

Juve faces domestic competition from AS Roma and Inter Milan, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals clubs from England also want the Azzurri star.

Without naming any, it claims sides from the Premier League have been monitoring the midfielder and would likely make a move for him when the term ends.

Juve FC Says

Frattesi is a top player, so we expect clubs on the continent to monitor him. He has developed as a professional in this campaign and we must make the funds available to add him to our squad.

The midfielder will cost even more money now the EPL sides are interested, but he might prefer to remain in Serie A, which will hand us an advantage because we are the biggest club in the competition and he probably dreams about wearing our shirt.