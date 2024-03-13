Joshua Zirkzee is highly sought after, with Juventus eyeing him as a direct replacement for Dusan Vlahovic.

Having an impressive season at Bologna, Zirkzee seems poised to secure a European place for them by the end of the term.

Juventus was eager to offload Vlahovic in the summer, and the scenario might repeat itself at the conclusion of this season. This urgency arises from Vlahovic potentially earning a net pay of around 12 million euros due to his current deal. If Juventus fails to renegotiate his terms, they may be compelled to sell him, and Zirkzee is the chosen candidate to take his place.

Zirkzee is also drawing interest from AC Milan and Inter Milan, making him one of the most coveted players in Serie A, as per Tuttojuve.

The report further suggests that Bologna is seeking to command a fee of 40 million euros for Zirkzee’s departure in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Zirkzee is doing well at a small club and will likely perform much better for a top side like Juventus.

However, the competition for his signature is serious, and we must be fast about Vlahovic’s future so that we can put in an offer for Zirkzee on time.