Juventus is on the hunt for a new centre-back to address the gap left by Gleison Bremer’s injury, a loss that poses a significant challenge as they look to maintain their strong form. Despite their impressive performances in Serie A, the defensive setback has left Juventus vulnerable, and the club’s focus is on bringing in a quality replacement in the January transfer window. While PSG’s Milan Skriniar has emerged as a preferred target, his high salary and potential transfer costs make him a challenging prospect financially. Consequently, Juventus has begun exploring other options, one of which includes Udinese’s promising defender, Jaka Bijol.

Bijol, who has consistently performed well at Udinese, has attracted attention from other top Serie A clubs as well. His combination of strength, tactical intelligence, and positional awareness has made him a defensive asset in Italy’s top league, appealing to Juventus as they look for both short-term stability and long-term potential in their defence. Juventus has been monitoring his progress, and his profile aligns with their current needs. However, securing his services won’t be straightforward, as outlined by Il Bianconero.

The first obstacle in Juventus’s pursuit of Bijol is Udinese’s preference to loan him out only if Juventus agrees to a purchase obligation in the summer. This approach could be challenging for Juventus, as they are carefully managing their budget, particularly with the possibility of a permanent obligation down the line. Additionally, Juventus is working to ensure that Bijol’s style aligns well with Thiago Motta’s tactical framework. While Bijol has proven effective in Udinese’s system, Juventus is deliberating whether he can seamlessly adapt to Motta’s specific demands and expectations.

In this situation, Juventus faces a complex decision. The club must weigh Bijol’s potential impact against financial considerations and tactical compatibility, particularly given the urgency to reinforce their backline. Bijol offers a promising profile as a young, Serie A-experienced player who could provide depth and reliability, but Juventus must ensure he’s the right fit for Motta’s dynamic approach.

Ultimately, Juventus aims to add a defender who can immediately contribute to their current campaign while offering longevity. Whether Bijol or another candidate, Juventus’s choice will be critical as they strive to solidify their defence and continue competing at the top of Serie A.