Juventus is facing two obstacles in their bid to sign La Liga star

Juventus is interested in a move for Villarreal defender Pau Torres and he could become one of their summer signings, but it will not be straightforward.

The Spaniard has developed into one of the finest European defenders at the home of the Yellow Submarines.

This has caught the attention of most elite European sides and Juve is one of them.

The Bianconeri are rebuilding their ageing squad and they will add younger players at the next opportunity they get.

Torres should be one, but a report on Calciomercato reveals they are facing two obstacles at the moment.

It reveals the first obstacle is Villarreal’s asking price, with the Spanish club looking for at least 50m euros to sell him.

The second obstacle is the competition from PSG and the Frenchmen have the money to beat the Bianconeri to his signature in a race.

Juve FC Says

Torres has been in outstanding form since he broke into the Villarreal first team and he is destined to play for a bigger club.

However, whoever signs him will spend a lot of money and we must be prepared for that if we are keen to make him one of our players.

Otherwise, PSG will easily win the race for his signature because of a lack of credible competition from other clubs.