Juventus’ performances against Atalanta and AC Milan have offered a glimpse of their best form this season, with the Bianconeri proving that they still possess the quality to beat top opponents. These matches have been a turning point, showcasing a team that is beginning to rediscover its rhythm after enduring a challenging campaign marked by inconsistent performances.

Although Juventus remain unbeaten in Serie A, they have struggled to consistently secure victories throughout the season. However, recent weeks have seen a noticeable improvement in the individual and collective performances of the squad. Players are demonstrating a renewed sense of urgency in their play, which has been pivotal in their resurgence.

The win against AC Milan stands out as a significant achievement. Juventus managed to keep the Rossoneri from scoring, an accomplishment that has eluded them in many past encounters. This defensive solidity is a positive indicator for fans, signalling that the team is now on a promising trajectory. With a more unified and determined approach, Juventus appear poised to end the campaign on a strong note.

Despite these encouraging signs, Juventus will need to prove their resurgence over a sustained period, especially with crucial fixtures in both Serie A and the Champions League on the horizon. The upcoming games will be a litmus test for the team, as they aim to build on their recent form and establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

Italian journalist Marco Piccari has also noted Juventus’ progress with optimism. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he said: “The signs of a growing Juve had already been seen against Atalanta and the victory over Milan reaffirmed the state of growth of the black and white group. The team was aggressive and led by a clearly visible game plan. Mobility of all the men and total application, even of those who came on during the match: see Weah, who ignited the Saturday fever and then Mbangula danced all evening.”

Piccari’s observations underscore the effectiveness of Juventus’ recent tactical approach and the contributions of key players, including those coming off the bench. The team’s progress is evident, but consistency will be essential as they aim to capitalise on this momentum.

While Juventus’ recent form has been encouraging, maintaining it is imperative. Winning more games and continuing to build on their renewed confidence will determine whether this season can end as successfully as fans hope.