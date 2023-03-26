Juventus is focusing on finding a replacement for two stars

Juventus has several top players in their squad now as they seek to keep improving the group.

However, in the summer, some changes are expected to happen to the black and whites’ playing staff and the club is bracing itself for these changes.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals Juve will look to bolster their group and a part of their recruitment drive is to replace Dusan Vlahovic.

The striker is attracting the attention of some top clubs around Europe and the Bianconeri might be powerless to stop him from leaving if they do not qualify for the Champions League.

The Serbian is not the only player they are looking to replace, with the report hinting they could find a new goalie on the market.

It claims that the black and whites seriously wants to replace Wojciech Szczęsny, who has also attracted the attention of clubs outside.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic and Szczęsny are two of our key players and we do not have to allow either to leave the club in the summer.

Even if we do not make the Champions League, keeping our best men makes it much easier for us to get back to winning ways and secure some success in the next campaign.