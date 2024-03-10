Francesco Camarda made his Serie A debut for AC Milan at the age of 15 and has been steadily developing his skills within the club’s youth team. Although he has yet to secure a regular spot in the senior squad, the teenager is widely recognised as a top talent with a promising future.

Camarda is set to turn 16 tomorrow, making him eligible to sign a professional contract with AC Milan. However, a report from Calciomercato reveals that the Rossoneri prefer to postpone contract negotiations with the youngster until the end of the current season.

Before signing his current deal, Juventus expressed interest in adding Camarda to their team and presented an offer to his family in an attempt to lure him to the Allianz Stadium. Despite Juventus’s efforts, Camarda chose to remain at Milan, his boyhood club. However, the report suggests that Juventus has not abandoned its pursuit of signing him.

As Juventus becomes aware of Camarda’s contract situation with AC Milan, there is a possibility that they may make another attempt to recruit him after the current season.

Juve FC Says

Francesco Camarda has wowed us all with some of his performances in the Milan youth teams, and he is destined for the top of the game.

However, we will struggle to convince him to leave Milan, especially as he would have to continue his development in our youth teams.