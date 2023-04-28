Juventus is following Leeds performances because of McKennie

Apart from Leeds United fans, Juventus is desperate for the Premier League club to survive relegation to the English Championship.

This is because the Bianconeri sent Weston McKennie there on loan in January and do not want to have the American back.

Both clubs agreed on a fee the English side will pay to make the move permanent. However, it is dependent on their Premier League future.

If they remain in England’s top flight, they will make the move permanent.

However, Calciomercato reports Juve is watching the English Premier League table as one point separates Leeds from the drop zone at the moment.

The Black and Whites are desperate for them to get the points needed to secure their place in the competition for another season.

Juve FC Says

McKennie has no place in our squad again and the ideal situation is for him to remain with Leeds.

The Premier League side will have no problems paying us the agreed fee if they maintain their place in their top flight.

But the battle to beat the drop is fierce and we probably should also prepare for him to return to the Allianz Stadium.

If that happens, we will find a new home for him again. Hopefully, this time we can achieve a permanent transfer.