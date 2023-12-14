Juventus has been linked with a move for Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners, but securing his signature in January presents a challenge.

Koopmeiners has established himself as one of the finest midfielders in Serie A, drawing attention from various clubs.

Recognising the need for a new midfielder, Juventus is consistently expanding its list of targets to include as many options as possible.

The Bianconeri view Koopmeiners as a reliable choice, given his experience in Serie A with Atalanta.

However, completing the signing in January poses difficulties for Juventus, as the club currently lacks the financial capacity for a significant winter purchase.

According to Football Italia, the likelihood of Juventus acquiring Koopmeiners is higher at the end of the season rather than during the January transfer window.

Juve FC Says

We need a new midfielder in January and must not wait until the end of the season to splash the cash.

We signed some important players in January, and it should not be a different case next month because we need a new midfielder.

Even if we do not sign Koopmeiners, going through the campaign without a new midfielder from January could be a terrible mistake.