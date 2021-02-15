Juventus is four-horse race for Bundesliga midfielder

Florian Neuhaus has emerged as the latest midfielder that is catching the eye in the German Bundesliga, and Juventus want to sign him.

The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the most important players at Borussia Monchengladbach in the last two seasons.

After helping them qualify for the Champions League at the end of last season, he was in fine form as they defied the odds and qualified for the competition’s knockout stage.

His fine performances are now attracting the attention of Europe’s top teams with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Juventus looking to sign him, according to 90Mins.

Juve has one of the strongest midfielders in Italy, but their struggles to retain the Serie A title this season will see them strengthen their team in the summer.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot haven’t been as consistent as required of them.

This could see the Bianconeri move them on and that will open up space for Neuhaus to join.

The midfielder is understandably happy at the German side and has a good relationship with his manager.

However, everyone has a price tag and the report adds that Juve can get their man if they trigger his release clause of €40m.