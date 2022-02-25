Juventus is gathering information about Alex Sandro’s replacement

Juventus is serious about making Renan Lodi the replacement for Alex Sandro as the Brazilian continues to struggle at Juve.

The Juve man seems like a player coming to the end of his time as a footballer because his performance keeps dropping.

Max Allegri has used Luca Pellegrini as a starter ahead of him in some matches this season.

His compatriot at Atletico Madrid could replace him by the end of this season as Calciomercato claims the Bianconeri have been watching Lodi.

They are gathering information about the left-back which will determine if they would pursue a transfer for him in the summer or not.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has delivered some fine performances for us before now, but his form in this campaign has been very poor.

The former FC Porto man will have suitors at the end of this season and that hands us an opportunity to make some money from his sale.

Lodi has been one of the finest full-backs in La Liga and he has mastered being defensively aware at an Atletico side that prides itself on defending very well.

He would be valuable to Juve if he moves to the club.