Juventus is actively considering defensive reinforcements for the January transfer window after injuries, particularly to Gleison Bremer, highlighted their need for depth at centre-back. One emerging option is Nicolò Bertola, a standout young defender from Spezia in Serie B. According to Tuttojuve, the 21-year-old’s performances have caught the attention of the Bianconeri, who view him as a promising long-term investment given his development trajectory and potential.

Bertola has been a reliable force in Serie B, showcasing skills that align well with Juventus’s defensive needs. However, Juventus appears to be cautious in handling his transition, as he is still early in his professional development. The club is reportedly looking to secure him in January but may use him as part of a strategic move to secure a more seasoned defender, potentially Ardian Ismajli, also from Spezia. By leveraging Bertola as a “sweetener,” Juventus aims to acquire immediate experience and leadership at the back while retaining the flexibility to develop Bertola further, either through a loan arrangement or as a future squad asset.

Given Juventus’s current injury challenges, adding defensive reinforcements would provide necessary stability as they pursue a return to title contention. A player like Ismajli, with top-flight experience, could immediately fill in for Bremer, whereas Bertola could benefit from an additional season of play and growth before stepping into Serie A action with Juventus.

If Juventus secures Bertola, his move could be a well-calculated step to balance the short- and long-term needs of their defence. This strategy reflects Juve’s broader approach of combining established talent with promising youth, building a squad that can adapt and thrive over time. Adding Bertola to their roster could ultimately serve Juventus well in maintaining defensive depth while fostering the next generation of Italian defenders.