Juventus is given a much-needed boost in bid to sign La Liga star

Juventus has been interested in a move for Ousmane Dembele for a long time now.

The Barcelona attacker has entered the last few months of his current deal with the Spanish club, and he doesn’t look like he wants to stay.

This is a major boost to Juve in their bid to sign him and the Spanish club’s president has admitted that talks to renew his deal are moving slower than they want.

“Dembélé’s renewal is going slower than we wanted,” Barcelona president Joan Laporta said as quoted by Football Italia.

“We’re still working on it, we want Ousmane to stay, he could be a key player if we’ll reach an agreement.”

Juve FC Says

Dembele is probably slowing down the pace of the negotiations so that he can sign for another club on a pre-contract basis in January.

The Frenchman has been injury-prone since he has been at Barca, but he remains arguably one of the most talented players in Europe.

He would be a quality addition to the current Juventus team if he makes the move.

However, the Bianconeri needs to brace itself for serious competition because many top clubs also want to sign him.

The attacker would likely go to where the most money is offered to him and he might also consider a club’s style of play before choosing them.