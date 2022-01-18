Juventus is given conditions to sign unhappy Manchester United man

Juventus could still sign Anthony Martial this month if they meet Manchester United’s demands.

The French striker has fallen out of favour at the English club, and they could sell him.

He also wants out, and Juve has been interested in the former AS Monaco man as they search for more goals.

The likes of Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean have struggled to score enough for the Bianconeri. Martial could support their efforts with more goals.

Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato says United wants him to move to Juve on an initial loan and the Bianconeri must cover all his salary for the duration of his stay in Turin.

Juve FC Says

Martial is not the most prolific striker at United, and that explains why he has struggled to play much in this campaign.

However, the Frenchman has the talent to thrive at a top club like Juve, and he might find Serie A much easier to dominate.

He earns a lot of money at the home of the Red Devils and the Bianconeri could struggle to pay all that money alone.

Even if they can pay, it is still a gamble to sign a player from another country in the January transfer window.

Hopefully, he would deliver, if this deal goes through.