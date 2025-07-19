Juventus are growing increasingly confident that Dusan Vlahovic will soon leave the club, having informed the Serbian striker that he is no longer part of their plans moving forward.

Vlahovic has been a key figure at the club since his arrival, but his performances in recent months have not met expectations. Despite his status as one of the top earners in European football and the highest-paid player in Serie A this season, his output on the pitch has failed to justify his substantial wages.

The club is keen to reduce its wage bill and sees the striker’s departure as a necessary step. Vlahovic has refused to sign a new contract that would significantly lower his salary, which has prompted Juventus to explore other options for his future.

Currently, Vlahovic is in talks with Juventus and several interested clubs. While he is only willing to move for a salary that matches his current earnings, Juventus are prepared to sell him for around 20 million euros, a figure considerably lower than what they originally paid for him.

Fenerbahce in Advanced Talks

In recent weeks, discussions between the striker and the club have intensified, with Fenerbahce emerging as a strong candidate to secure his signature. Although Vlahovic was initially hesitant about a move to the Turkish side, ongoing negotiations have brought both parties closer to an agreement.

He now appears more open to the transfer, and a deal could be concluded in the near future.

Dusan Vlahovic (Getty Images)

Club Optimistic About Resolution

Juventus are determined to finalise Vlahovic’s departure during the current transfer window. The situation has become increasingly pressing, with the club needing to offload the striker in order to balance the squad and manage financial constraints.

As reported by Il Bianconero, the club believes a transfer is imminent. Juve is growing confident that he will leave, indicating that progress has been made and a resolution is likely before the end of the summer window.