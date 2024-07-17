Abraham has struggled in recent months following a return from a long injury layoff, and he is no longer in Roma’s plans.

Roma has made him available for transfer, and Juventus has been pursuing him for the last few weeks.

They faced competition from AC Milan, who considered him a key target.

However, Milan lost Olivier Giroud and could not afford Joshua Zirkzee, so they turned to Abraham to bolster their striker options.

Now, Milan is nearing a move for Alvaro Morata, who is returning to Serie A, according to a report on Tuttojuve, and they are likely to abandon their pursuit of Abraham.

This gives Juventus a good opportunity to add him to their squad at a favourable price.

If there had been competition for his signature, it could have complicated Juventus’ efforts to sign him. However, Milan’s shift in focus to other targets means Juventus may find it easier to secure Abraham.